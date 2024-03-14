UFC heavyweight legend Mark Coleman is responsive after saving parents from destructive house fire

Two-time UFC Hall of Fame inductee Mark Coleman is responsive after being airlifted to a hospital following a devastating house fire in his childhood home.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, Coleman was alerted to a house fire by his dog — appropriately named Hammer — around 4 a.m. Coleman quickly sprang from his bed and carried his parents to safety as the fire began to grow increasingly out of control. He reportedly ran back into the house in an attempt to save the dog, suffering smoke inhalation in the process. Sadly, the dog did not survive.

Things were looking dire for the former heavyweight champion who was said to have been in critical condition. But on Thursday, we received some good news. In a video posted on Facebook, Mark Coleman was responsive and talking with his family while recalling the terrifying incident.

“I’m the happiest man in the world,” Coleman said while holding onto his two daughters. “I can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make the decision. I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn’t breathe. I almost had to go outside. I got them, but I couldn’t find Hammer.”

Great news to start the day.



Per his Facebook page, Mark Coleman is responsive, talking and laughing with his family.



Mark says "I'm the happiest man in the world!", as he recalls saving his parents lives.



(h/t @JMurrayMMA) pic.twitter.com/qgG9s2XKrt — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2024

GoFundMe Campaign for mark Coleman Blasted Past Its Goal in just 24 Hours

Coleman’s daughters, Morgan and Kenzie, have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the mounting medical bills and living expenses. As of this writing, the page has eclipsed $68,000 on a goal of $50,000 with more than 1,500 donations.

“Words can’t describe how thankful we are for the love and generosity you all have shown. We want to Thank each and every one of you for your support, kind words, prayers, and donations. We will keep you updated on our Dads progress.”

If you would like to show your support and donate to the cause, you can do so right here.