UFC star Mariya Agapova reveals she works as ‘Trap house’ tattoo artist amid fight delay: ‘I know how to save people’

UFC flyweight Mariya Agapova has been campaigning to get a fight for quite some time and she now has found a new source of income.

Agapova hasn’t fought since September of 2022 and he has been trying to get a fight since then. She has claimed she is getting close to be living on the street, so to stay busy she has found a job as a tattoo artist in a trap house.

“I do tattoos at hotel, trap houses,” Agapova said backstage at Karate Combat. “I used to do it in the tattoo shop. Trap house, it’s … you know, it’s okay. Like, my clients, you like pass out, fall in the bathroom,” she continued. “I hold on [to them], let’s go. He passed out and I just tattoo him [while] he passed out. Yeah, I also know how to save people from overdose.”

A trap house is usually where drug addicts live, and Agapova was kicked out of ATT in 2021 for alleged drug use and violent threats.

Mariya Agapova begging to get a fight

Mariya Agapova has fought five times in the UFC and is 2-3, while being on a two-fight losing streak.

Agapova’s last fight is a submission loss to Gillian Robertson and before that, she was submitted by Maryna Moroz. With her not having a fight in over a year-and-a-half, Agapova recently took to Instagram to says he will be homeless soon.

“In a week I’ll probably be homeless,” Agapova wrote on Instagram. “Are you surprised? But not me. This is a classic of my life in America. Becoming homeless right before a UFC fight. This is a f*cking classic! Next week I will be looking for a homeless shelter. Because I don’t trust people anymore. So since I don’t have money for rent, I live wherever I have to. People exploit me, and during this exploitation they neglect my personal boundaries and my life, including trying to sell me into sex slavery behind my back. Who knows shelters, charitable organizations that are aimed at helping, not exploiting? Please write to me in Florida.”

Agapova is 10-4 as a pro MMA fighter.