Gillian Robertson submits Mariya Agapova with brutal rear-naked choke – UFC Vegas 60 Highlights

Turning in yet another submission win and her eighth victory at the flyweight limit at UFC Vegas 60 — Canadian grappler, Gillian Robertson managed to stop Kazakh prospect, Mariya Agapova with a brutal second round, technical submission, courtesy of a rear-naked choke.

Robertson, who moves to third place in the flyweight all-time wins list behind just former title challenger, Katlyn Chookagian, and dominant champion, Valentina Shevchenko with her win, managed to scoop her eleventh professional win to boot — returning to the winner’s enclosure.

Defeating Agapova, Robertson, a shrewd submission expert, took the former’s back in the second round, and despite struggling to lock either hooks or a body triangle, the Ontario grappler forced the issue, choking Agapova unconscious with a taut rear-naked choke.

Below, catch the highlights from Gillian Robertson’s submission win against Mariya Agapova