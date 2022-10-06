A massive heavyweight division headliner, between former World’s Strongest Man – Mariusz Pudzianowski, and former light heavyweight and middleweight division champion, Mamed Khalidov is set to take main event status at KSW 77 on December 17. in Gliwice, Poland.

Pudzianowski, a five-time World’s Strongest Man title victor and a record six-time Europe’s Strongest Man victor, is currently riding an impressive run of five consecutive victories in a streak dating back to November 2019.

Mariusz Pudzianowski returns against Mamed Khalidov in December

The Pole, who is currently ranked #3 in the official KSW heavyweight rankings, most recently landed a stunning first round knockout win over Michal Materla in a Knockout of the Night winning performance at KSW 70 back in May.

As for former duel-weight champion and KSW star, Khalidov, the Chechen-born icon has yet to feature since dropping his undisputed light heavyweight championship to recent ONE Championship signing and fellow former two-division champion, Roberto Soldic back at KSW 65 last December. KSW confirmed the massive matchup of Mariusz Pudzianowski and Mamed Khalidov in an official press release.

“The BIGGEST European Fight of All Time!” KSW tweeted. “KHALIDOV vs. PUDZIANOWSKI”

The BIGGEST European Fight of All Time!



🇵🇱 𝗞𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗗𝗢𝗩 🆚 𝗣𝗨𝗗𝗭𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗪𝗦𝗞𝗜 🇵🇱



XTB KSW 77 | December 17 | #Gliwice pic.twitter.com/6URGq8huCI — KSW (@KSW_MMA) October 5, 2022

A staple of KSW since his professional mixed martial arts career began back in 2009, Pudzianowski boasts an impressive 17-7(1) professional record.

In his list of losses, the Polish strong man has dropped defeats to former UFC heavyweight champion, Tim Sylvia, James Thompson, and Marcin Rozalski to name a few.

Defeating former KSW middleweight champion, Materla in a headlining fight most recently, Mariusz Pudzianowski also stopped the cult hero favorite, Bombardier with a thunderous 18 second knockout back in October of last year at KSW 64.

Before his light heavyweight title KO loss against the aforenoted, Soldic last December, Khalidov turned in a contender for Knockout of the Year with a 2020 finish over Scott Askham at KSW 55, landing a 36-second switch kick and follow up strikes stoppage win.