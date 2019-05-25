Marc Diakiese Inks New Multi-Fight Contract With UFC

Spread the word!













Marc Diakiese will be sticking around the UFC’s Octagon for the foreseeable future.

The English lightweight standout announced on Twitter that he has signed his third multi-fight contract with the UFC this week, and he couldn’t be happier:

“Signed my 3rd multi fight contract with the @ ufc today, couldn’t be happier!! Thank you for the continuous support. Time to get to work!!”

Diakiese joined the UFC back in 2016 and immediately began to turn heads with a three-fight win streak. However, “Bonecrusher” suffered a rough setback when he embarked on a three-fight losing skid against the likes of Drakkar Klose, Dan Hooker, and Nasrat Haqparast.

He picked up a much-needed victory against Joe Duffy in their 155-pound meeting at UFC Fight Night 147 in March. Diakiese defeated Duffy by way of unanimous decision on the ESPN+ preliminary card. It was his first victory under the UFC banner since 2017, when he knocked out Teemu Packalen in just 30 seconds in March of that year.

Now, the 26-year-old hopes to string together another win streak to continue his climb up the 155-pound rankings. It won’t be an easy ride, however, as lightweight is, arguably, the UFC’s most talent-rich division at the moment.