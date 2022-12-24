Manon Fiorot wants to be Rose Namajunas’ first fight at flyweight: “If she comes, she has to fight me.”

Manon Fiorot has revealed she wants to welcome Rose Namajunas to the women’s flyweight division if the former strawweight champ decides to move up in weight.

Manon Fiorot is currently the No.1 ranked fighter in the women’s flyweight division, and is more than deserving of a crack at the title next. However, Fiorot is currently recovering from injury, and will not return to training until April or March of 2023. Considering the 125lb champion, Valentina Shevchenko’s active schedule, it seems unlikely that Fiorot’s return will coincide with ‘Bullet’s’ next title defense.

With Erin Blanchfield set to take on Taila Santos and Jessica Andrade booked to face off against Lauren Murphy, both in early 2023, Manon Fiorot is at serious risk of being left behind in the title picture. As a result, she has set her sights on another big name in women’s MMA.

Rose Namajunas is one of the most recongisable figures in the entire landscape of women’s MMA, and lately, rumors are circulating around a move up in weight for ‘Thug Rose.’ If this does happen, Manon Fiorot is more than happy to welcome her to the 125lb division.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, ‘The Beast’ had the following to say:

“Waiting on Valentina is not an option for me, because I really want to fight in August. In my mind, in my mindset, I say to everyone I will beat Valentina. So if I say that, I can win against anybody in the division. So I don’t care who I fight in August. I don’t know against who, but I heard two weeks or three weeks ago that Rose (Namajunas) wants to move up to the flyweight division. I’m the No. 1 contender, so if she comes, she has to fight me. Then after we can see.” (H/T MMA Junkie)

Who would you predict to win if Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas do face off?