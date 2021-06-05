French uber-prospect, Manon ‘The Beast’ Fiorot improves to 7-1 professionally, and nabs her second Octagon victory via a brutal second round bluegeoning of Tabatha Ricci on the preliminary portion of UFC Vegas 28 this afternoon.

Making her second Octagon walk, the flyweight upstart entered the fray off the back of an eye-catching high kick and strikes stoppage victory over Victoria Leonardo at UFC Fight Island 7 in January of this year — in her promotional bow.

Utilsiing her expert striking from the onset and throughout, the 31-year-old Nice native eventually dropped Ricci midway through the second frame, before swarming at the Octagon fence with strikes. Forcing referee, Herb Dean to step in and separate the two, Fiorot began teeing off with heavy winging hooks and straights, connecting heavily on a defence-less, Ricci.



Below, catch the highlights from Fiorot’s impressive second UFC victory.

FISTS OF FIOROT! 🔥



🇫🇷 @ManonFiorot_MMA looking absolutely dominant in her second Octagon outing! #UFCVegas28 pic.twitter.com/LADnuod0bA — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 5, 2021