Manny Pacquiao to Return January 24 in Las Vegas; Opponent Yet to Be Named

Manny Pacquiao has officially announced his return to the boxing ring on January 24, 2026, in Las Vegas, marking another chapter in the Filipino legend’s storied career. At 47 years old, Pacquiao will be among the oldest active fighters in professional boxing, continuing his pursuit of history after coming out of a four-year retirement earlier this year.

The eight-division world champion made the announcement on social media, stating he was excited to return to the ring in Las Vegas for what he described as an “exciting and special event.” While Pacquiao confirmed the date and location, he indicated that news about his opponent would be revealed in the coming days.

Pacquiao‘s comeback follows his majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July 2025, a fight many observers believed the Filipino veteran deserved to win. The bout marked his first professional fight since losing to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021, ending nearly four years of retirement.

WBA welterweight champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero appears to be the frontrunner as Pacquiao’s January opponent. Romero captured the vacant WBA welterweight title earlier this year with a unanimous decision victory over Ryan Garcia in May. The American upset Garcia as a significant underdog, dropping him in the second round and controlling the fight throughout.

According to reports, Pacquiao’s advisor Sean Gibbons has identified three potential opponents for the January bout: Romero, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, and Conor Benn. However, both Davis and Benn have fights scheduled before the end of 2025, making the timeline challenging for those matchups.

A victory over Romero would allow Pacquiao to break his own record as the oldest welterweight world champion. Pacquiao currently holds that distinction from 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman at age 40 to win the WBA welterweight title. At 47, he would extend his own mark by seven years.

The potential bout has generated some controversy regarding mandatory challengers. If Pacquiao receives a title shot against Romero, it would affect Shakhram Giyasov, who has been waiting over a year for his mandatory title opportunity. Critics have previously questioned Pacquiao receiving high rankings and title shots without earning them through recent victories against ranked contenders.

Pacquiao holds a professional record of 62 wins, 8 losses, and 3 draws with 39 knockouts. He remains the only fighter in boxing history to win world titles in eight different weight divisions, ranging from flyweight to super welterweight. In June 2025, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

The boxing legend has also expanded his involvement in the sport beyond competing. Pacquiao recently launched Manny Pacquiao Promotions in the United States, with plans to promote events and develop fighters. The promotional company’s first American card is scheduled for November 29 at Pechanga Resort Casino, featuring the professional debut of Pacquiao’s son, Manny “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr..

Pacquiao’s January return was originally planned for December but was pushed back to avoid conflicting with the Isaac Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr. bout. The delay allows more time for negotiations to finalize his opponent, with an announcement expected within days of his social media confirmation.

Should Pacquiao successfully capture another world title at 47, he would add to his already historic legacy while potentially setting up future high-profile matchups. His continued drawing power was evident in his July bout against Barrios, which attracted a capacity crowd of over 13,000 fans at MGM Grand Garden Arena.