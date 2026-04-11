Conor Benn Delivers Dominant Performance Against Regis Prograis – Fury vs. Makhmudov Highlights

Conor Benn delivered another dominant performance, handily defeating Regis Prograis in the Fury vs. Makhmudov co-main event on Saturday night.

Benn came out swinging from the get-go and appeared to rock Prograis with a booming right hand late in the opening round. That shot appeared to impact Prograis going into the second round, who appeared to be on wobbly legs already.

Benn continued to control the action in round three, but Prograis found some success in the fourth, peppering ‘The Destroyer’ with a few stiff jabs before busting open Benn with a southpaw left. Still, Benn appeared to pocket the round after connecting with a counter right and letting his jab go in the latter half of the stanza.

The next few rounds were very nip-and-tuck, with both fighters finding their moments. But despite all of Prograis’ success in the latter half of the fight, Benn continued to be a step ahead of the former two-time world champion.

With six minutes left in the scrap, Benn punished Prograis’ body in the penultimate round. Prograis attempted to return fire with a three-punch combination, but ‘The Destroyer’ returned fire on the inside. As Prograis attempted to close the distance and hold on, Benn unleashed some heavy artillery, taking another round and widening the gap on the scorecards even further.

Going into the 10th and final round, Prograis was in desperate need of a finish. Unfortunately, that moment would never come as Benn comes out with a flurry early. Prograis found a home for his left before connecting on a jab, but it wasn’t enough as Benn ended the bout with another left that punished his opponent’s body.

Official Result: Conor Benn def. Regis Prograis via unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 98-92).

Check out Highlights From Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis:

HERE COMES REGIS PROGRAIS TO FACE CONOR BENN 🔥#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/iowgdJWyGQ — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

CONOR BENN WALKS OUT TO FACE REGIS PROGRAIS 🔥



HERE. WE. GO.#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/119KYhVnop — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

CONOR BENN ENDS ROUND 1 WITH AN EXCLAMATION MARK ‼️#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/AQo29PtPgX — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

Conor Benn’s landing some clean shots on Regis Prograis 🔥 #FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/q6PmvnEWv3 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

The accidental head clash between Regis Prograis and Conor Benn that cut Benn’s eye.#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/hOcBFb6MEa — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

THIS EXCHANGE 🔥



Conor Benn and Regis Prograis are putting on a SHOW.#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/xeInB6E8M3 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

Ref told Conor Benn to stop talking to Regis Prograis 😮#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/Rnt2A8IAe9 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

These Conor Benn body shots on Regis Prograis are VICIOUS 😮‍💨#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/4b4SWhlkII — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

REGIS PROGRAIS JAWING AT CONOR BENN AT THE START OF ROUND 9.



THIS FIGHT 🔥#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/rsvjgxyxkQ — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

Regis Prograis lands a left hand on Conor Benn 👀#FuryMakhmudov is LIVE on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/mjK7CCfSTE — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026