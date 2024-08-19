Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor’s Paradigm Sports: Court declares contract ‘VOID’

Manny Pacquiao’s longstanding rivalry with mixed martial arts superstar, Conor McGregor has hit yet another hurdle this week, the a court ruling how a contract penned by the boxing megastar with the Dubliner-backed Paradigm Sports Management was “illegal” – amid continued links to super fight in the future.

Pacquiao, a former multiple time and weight world champion in professional boxing, most recently competed in an exhibition outing under the Rizin FF banner in Japan earlier this month – fighting in a draw with Rukiya Anpo in a highly-scrutinized performance from veteran striker over the course of three rounds.

Continually linked with a first professional walk since a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, 72-fight professional veteran, Manny Pacquiao has yet to make good on a potential return to the squared circle for a swansong outing.

Manny Pacquiao sees Paradigm contract ruled as void

However, amid links to a showdown with fellow combat sports megastar, McGregor – Manny Pacquiao has seen a reported contract he had inked with Paradigm Sports Management voided during a court hearing this week, with the firm’s manager and agent, Audie Attar not possessing a valid manager’s license in the state of California during a specific period between 2019 and 2021.

“The court finds for Mr. Pacquiao on the declaratory relief cause of action and declares the contract void due to illegality,” A court decision read. (H/T MMA Mania)

"Manny Pacquiao’s legal battle with combat sports agent Audie Attar and his Paradigm Sports Management has been officially pronounced a courtroom triumph for (Pacquiao)" https://t.co/bofuyG4vtC — Robert Joyner (@robnashville) August 19, 2024

And reacting to the news of his now-voided contract with the agency, Pacquiao’s legal representative, Jason Aniel thanked the boxer’s patience and support throughout the dispute.

“This decision negates the jury’s findings back in May of 2023,” Aniel wrote in a statement provided. “We thank the court’s time and effort in this matter. Mr. Pacquiao thanks his fans for their patience while the court fully resolved all the legal issues.”