Manny Pacquiao Fires Shot At Floyd Mayweather After RIZIN 14 Win

Manny Pacquiao fires shot at Floyd Mayweather after the boxing legend beat Tenshin Nasukawa. This fight went down at RIZIN 14 on December 31st from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The first fight between Mayweather and Pacquiao went down on May 2, 2015, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada that saw Mayweather win the contest by unanimous decision.

Pacquiao is fresh off a fight against Lucas Matthysse for the World Boxing Association welterweight title on July 15th, 2018 (July 14th in the United States) at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia that saw him win by TKO.

Late last year, there was some serious talk about a rematch between these two fighters taking place. It won’t take place in the near future. Pacquiao is slated to fight Adrien Broner next. It will go down on January 19, 2019 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After seeing this fight, the former boxing champion to Twitter to share his New Year’s resolution. This is where he fired a shot at Mayweather when posting the following:

Shot

“Here is an early New Year’s resolution. To continue to only fight experienced opponents who are my size or bigger. @PBC @TGBPromotions @SHOSports @ShowtimeBoxing @MGMGrandGarden @AXS #PacquiaoBroner.”



