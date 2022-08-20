Bob Sapp challenges Manny Pacquiao to an exhibition bout: ‘I’ll treat you like a mosquito’

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has been labeled a ‘mosquito’ by former MMA star Bob Sapp, as he tries to goad the former eight-weight boxing Champion into a lucrative exhibition bout.

Although Pacquiao is set to face off in his first exhibition boxing event against Youtuber DK Yoo, now the Filipino native is faced with a very different offer.

The former MMA legend Bob Sapp not only weighs more than double the weight of the ‘PacMan’, but he also towers over Pacquiao by a whole 8.5 inches.

Despite the evident disadvantage, Sapp is confident he can work out a deal, as met up with Luis Singson a former confidante of Manny Pacquiao at the EDSA Shangri-La to make a video, which was covered by abs-cbn.com.

In the video ‘The Beast’ can be heard calling out to Pacquaio urging him to take the fight while taking shots at the size of the 43-year-old.

“Manny accept this fight. I’ll treat you like a mosquito,” Sapp exclaimed.

“I’m in shape too because Manny … He may have a shot at me just like keeping a gun right here and shooting at me. But I’m a tank; it’s just going to bounce off.”

Just a reminder that Prime Bob Sapp is the greatest mma fighter of all time. pic.twitter.com/55EiwklF3i — Herb Dean Fanpage 🥃🚬 (@JusMissesNoHits) April 20, 2022

What would mean a fight between Manny Pacquiao vs. Bob Sapp mean?

In spite of the fact, that this bout has a slim chance of materializing due to many factors this has not stopped people surrounding Pacquiao from convincing him otherwise.

Even the current Narvacan mayor, Pablito V. Sanidad Sr even stated: “I will talk to Manny. I think Bob is best for him.”

The argument for what’s best for Manny Pacquiao is not necessarily to find a more suited opponent for his age, however, the situation of a fight that could generate a lucrative return.

“[The Philippines] is the only place where he will earn a lot. They say that the fighting in the exhibitions where he makes money,” Sanidad continued.

With both fighters coming from different fighting disciples, in addition, to the gaping weight differential, this fight has the potential to send shockwaves around the boxing and MMA worlds as there would now be a modern-day David versus Goliath.

Do you want to see Manny Pacquiao Vs Bob Sapp?