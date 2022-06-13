Veteran kickboxer and professional mixed martial artist, Bob Sapp has called for a fight against former professional boxing world champion, Mike Tyson – claiming he will “rip” the New York native’s heart out, as he appears as jacked as ever in a recent video posted on his social media.

Sapp, a native of Colorado, was breifly linked with an exhibition matchup against Tyson back in 2020 after years of speculation, however, the matchup once again failed to materialize, with Tyson instead fighting his fellow former world champion, Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout.

In his most recent professional kickboxing appearance, Sapp, suffered a 58-second first round knockout loss against Selcuk Ustabasi back in January 2018.

Bob Sapp issues a bizarre call out aimed in the direction of Mike Tyson

Featuring most recently at Rizin 13 in his last professional mixed martial arts bout to date in September of that year, Sapp scored his first victory in eight years, snapping a 14-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision win against Osunaarashi.

“Mike (Tyson), now we all know what happened when you and I talked about the fight,” Bob Sapp said in a promotional video calling out Tyson. “I sent you a photo along with this sentence: ‘Mike, if you fight me I will rip your heart out and tear it to shreds.’ And it still applies.”

“As for you, Mike – I got a challenge for you,” Bob Sapp explained. “Since you stopped running, listen to me for a second. You and me and two of my best fighters vs. two of your best fighters. Stand up, Marquess of Queensbury Rules. Because you’re too scared to fight one on one. I’ll take all of you on, punk boxers. I like little Michael, I like little Michael. That’s my challenge, you know my age. Fight me, or my crew.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)