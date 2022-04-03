At Cage Warriors 136, England’s Manny Akan landed a brutal capoeira style spinning hook kick on Conner Hitchens, sending the young prospect crashing to the canvas.

Cage Warriors 136 marked the second event in the European promotion’s latest outing to Manchester. Both cards were staked with rising talent and a plethora of exciting finishes. However, none came close to SBG Manchester’s Manny Akpan, who landed a spinning hook kick that looked like it had been ripped straight out of a video game. Check out the footage below:

This win brings Manny Akpan’s record to 4-1. It was also his third fight under the Cage Warriors banner, having signed to the promotion in 2021. Akpan also picked up a first round KO stoppage in his Cage Warriors debut, knocking out Ben Ellis with a brutal series of strikes.

Cage Warriors 136 Highlights

On the same night as Akpan’s extraordinary spinning hook kick KO, there was also a flying knee finish. Chrisitan Leeroy Duncan captured the middleweight title in emphatic fashion, knocking the now former champion, Djati Mélan, out cold with a highlight reel KO. Duncan is now 6-0, and may well be looking at a UFC call-up in the near future.

Credit should also be given to Finland’s Aleksi Mäntykivi, whose brutal knockout over Jeanderson Castro will be played in his highlight packages for years to come.

Which Cage Warriors prospects would you like to see in the UFC? Do you think Manny Akpan’s spinning hook kick is a KO of the year contender?

