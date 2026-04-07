Ilia Topuria Drops Cold Message for Justin Gaethje and Advice for Donald Trump

Reigning UFC lightweight titleholder Ilia Topuria has sent a chilling warning to his next opponent, Justin Gaethje.



The Topuria vs. Gaethje lightweight title unification bout will headline the UFC Freedom 250 card on June 14, and “El Matador” believes the American is an absolute easy game.

MMA Community Divided After UFC Reveals White House Fight Card. [Image via UFC]

Topuria has predicted that he will send “The Highlight” to the shadow realm in Round 1 of the White House main event. During a recent interview with ABC, the Georgian-Spaniard stated that Gaethje loves to stand and trade in the pocket and isn’t the kind of fighter to land a shot and back off. However, it would be the wrong approach to fight Topuria the same way, and therefore, the latter predicts that the 37-year-old will be clipped early and collapse.



Topuria believes the current two-time interim lightweight champion will suffer the same fate as Charles Oliveira did at UFC 317. He said:

Now with Justin Gaethje, everyone’s saying this is a super easy fight, he’s going to get knocked out real fast. But they are forgetting that Justin Gaethje is a very tough guy with a ton of experience. It’s a tough fight, but [smiles] at the same time, like we always say, there are levels to this. Everyone has their moment, and I feel like this is my moment, and the victory is mine.”

The 29-year-old added:

“Based on his fighting style, how he comes out in every fight, I see it ending quickly, honestly. I see it similar to the Charles Oliveira fight because I don’t see him as someone who’s going to trade and then back up or fight while moving backward. I think he’s the kind of guy who offers a fight, and when you’re doing that, I think you’re making a mistake. Especially when you’re fighting someone like me who has so much technique. Yes, I think it’s going to be in the first round.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

Ilia Topuria says he'll knock out Justin Gaethje in the first round 😳



"It's a tough fight, but at the same time there are levels to this.



Based on his fighting style, how he comes out in every fight, I see it ending quickly honestly. I don't see him as someone who's going to… pic.twitter.com/fwqZiA9TfU — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 6, 2026

Ilia Topuria also has a message for Donald Trump

During a sitdown with El Partidazo de COPE, Ilia Topuria joked and added that US President Donald Trump should arrive on June 14 at the South Lawn of the White House with his hair neatly combed and must not blink as he plans to knock out Justin Gaethje REAL QUICK:

“Don’t blink and come with your hair neatly combed… because it’s going to be quick.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below: