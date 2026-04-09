Dana White: Islam Makhachev “Not Telling the Truth” About Topuria and Injury Claim

Dana White has pushed back on Islam Makhachev’s version of events around the failed Ilia Topuria superfight, siding instead with Topuria’s camp on the key question of why the matchup is not happening at the White House card in June.

Dana White: “That’s not true”

During a recent appearance on Adin Ross’ Kick stream, Dana White was asked directly whether Ilia Topuria had priced himself out of a June 14 fight with Islam Makhachev on the White House lawn. White replied, “That’s not true,” rejecting Makhachev’s claim that Topuria’s financial demands killed the bout. The UFC CEO added that Makhachev is not fighting in June because of a hand injury and is being targeted for a return later in the summer, mentioning August as the realistic window.

🗣️😲"That's not true"



Dana White clarifies Islam Makhachev’s claim, saying money wasn’t the reason Ilia skipped the fight.



(Via @adinross ) pic.twitter.com/JngI6nRbSm — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 9, 2026

Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria: two stories

Topuria has said for weeks that an injury to Makhachev was the reason their champion‑vs‑champion clash did not headline the historic White House event. He said he went to sleep expecting the Makhachev fight to be finalized, only to wake up and learn he would instead defend his lightweight belt against Justin Gaethje on June 14. Makhachev then floated a different theory, arguing that Topuria’s “high” financial demands were the real obstacle and suggesting the Georgian‑Spanish star walked away from the matchup.

Manager Malki Kawa details the talks

Topuria’s manager Malki Kawa recently laid out his side on the Anik & Florian podcast and in follow‑up comments. He said that on a Wednesday, the UFC asked their team whether they preferred Justin Gaethje or Islam Makhachev for the White House main event and they picked Makhachev.

🚨 Ilia Topuria's manager clarified the situation surrounding the Ilia vs Islam fight



He says that on Wednesday they were asked about fighting either Justin Gaethje or Islam Makhachev, but "the number was so low" they didn't want anything to do with it



Later that week on… pic.twitter.com/68jymRBU0Z — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 9, 2026

According to Kawa, the initial number from the promotion was “so low” that they wanted nothing to do with it, and talks stalled at that point. By Friday, he said, the UFC circled back with a new offer built around the Gaethje fight at the White House because, by then, Makhachev was off the table with a hand issue.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Islam Makhachev of Russia reacts to his win over Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Kawa argued that Islam vs Ilia “might be the biggest fight in UFC history” and said he asked for what he called a reasonable purse rather than some mega‑figure, stressing it was nowhere near the kind of money usually associated with boxing blockbusters. He framed turning down the early proposal as standard negotiation, not ducking, saying he would be “a fool” to accept terms that did not reflect the stakes of a champion‑vs‑champion fight.

The injury timeline and what’s next

Dana White has publicly confirmed that Makhachev is dealing with hand issues that removed him from June plans, echoing previous reports that the welterweight champion has been managing a ligament problem lingering from earlier fights. Makhachev has posted training footage that raised questions about how serious the injury is, prompting welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry to call for an August date and accuse the champion of sending mixed signals.

It reads less like a case of ducking and more like a high‑stakes deal that never quite landed. The UFC tried to pivot quickly from an early lowball offer into a White House headliner, but the timing clash with Makhachev’s hand issue and Topuria’s camp pushing for what they saw as fair champion‑vs‑champion money meant the sides never fully aligned. Between Malki Kawa openly chasing a bigger payday and Makhachev publicly calling for massive fights at welterweight and beyond, both men have made it clear they want this matchup under the right conditions, not that they are hiding from each other.

I’m tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team.

I got the call and accepted the fight at the White House. The next day, I was told he asked for an unrealistic purse. The UFC declined, and he pulled out. That’s it nothing more to it.

Even his manager confirmed it.… — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) April 7, 2026

For now, Freedom 250 at the White House on June 14 will feature Ilia Topuria versus Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title, while fans wait to see if the UFC can line up Makhachev’s return later in the year and revisit the Islam‑Ilia superfight down the line.