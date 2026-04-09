Arman Tsarukyan Wants Charles Oliveira Rematch, Says “Do Bronxs” Is No BMF

Before getting a UFC lightweight title shot in 2026, top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan wants to run it back with Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira, the newly minted UFC BMF titleholder, is riding a two-fight win streak, and “Ahalkalakets” wants to be the one to snap it and get the BMF belt in his possession.

The Brazilian won the BMF strap at UFC 326 by dethroning Max Holloway. Despite delivering a dominant performance, he faced criticism after the fight for relying heavily on his wrestling in a matchup where fans had expected an all-out slugfest.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Charles Oliveira of Brazil grapples with Max Holloway of the United States during their BMF title bout at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tsarukyan was also not impressed and believes “Do Bronxs” does not deserve the BMF belt. During a recent interview with Ryan Garcia, the Armenian quipped:

“I want to fight Charles Oliveira next. Charles Oliveira has a name, and we already fought. I beat him. Now he has the BMF title. The BMF title does not fit him, so I need that belt.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan says the BMF belt doesn't suit Charles Oliveira and wants to fight him for it 👀



"We already fought, I beat him. Now he got the BMF title. BMF title doesn't fit him, so I need that belt."



(via @RyanGarcia) pic.twitter.com/khnTaKEzIS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 9, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan Doubles Down on Charles Oliveira Rematch Demand

On the Full Send Podcast, Arman Tsarukyan once more showed interest in running it back with BMF champion Charles Oliveira. Although “Ahalkalakets” would love to face lightweight champion Ilia Topuria next, the latter is already locked in to fight interim titleholder Justin Gaethje on June 14 at the White House.

While Topuria handles his business with Gaethje, Tsarukyan wants to lock horns with Oliveira with the BMF title on the line. He said:

“Topuria has a fight coming up, so I’d take on Oliveira because he’s No. 3 and has the BMF title. I think that title fits me more than Oliveira.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan says he’d like to fight Charles Oliveira for the BMF title if the UFC lets him choose his next opponent



"Topuria has a fight coming up, so I'd take on Oliveira because he's No. 3 and has the BMF title. I think that title fits me more than Oliveira."



(Via… pic.twitter.com/f6JwiboaRi — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 9, 2026

Meanwhile, there is good news for the Armenian as UFC CEO Dana White finally lauded Tsarukyan’s activities inside and outside the octagon. As the 29-year-old is back in the good books of White, a title shot next could be incoming.