Arman Tsarukyan: The UFC Is Worried About Me Leaving with the Title

UFC star Arman Tsarukyan believes that the promotion are concerned about him leaving as the lightweight champion.

For quite some time now, Arman Tsarukyan has been campaigning hard for a UFC lightweight championship opportunity. The only problem is that the UFC, and Dana White in particular, do not seem overly keen on giving him one, largely due to some of his antics away from the cage.

Arman Tsarukyan is undoubtedly a very, very talented fighter, but he does have a habit of getting in his own way. Still, he’s keeping busy in terms of his activity in grappling matches, all with the hope that he can get the chance to face the winner of Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje.

In a recent interview, Arman Tsarukyan had an interesting theory regarding UFC’s position on his future.

Arman Tsarukyan reveals UFC is concerned he might leave after winning the title 🤣🏆



"They’re worried that I’m going to get the title and leave the UFC, but where am I going to leave if I become champion? I want to be the best in the UFC and stay with the company because they… pic.twitter.com/CU7Mv1XwtQ — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 9, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan’s view on the UFC

“They’re worried that I’m going to get the title and leave the UFC, but where am I going to leave if I become champion? I want to be the best in the UFC and stay with the company because they built me and made me a star.

“I want to be a champion and break records in our lightweight division and defend the title as much as possible. Islam did 4; I want to do 5 or 6. I’m not young anymore, I’m 29, so I maybe have 5–6 years. I’ve got to make a lot of money, be a champ, be the best fighter in the world, and then leave.”

Tsarukyan has all the talent in the world and hopefully, sooner rather than later, we get the chance to see him square off against either Topuria or Gaethje. Either way, he is going to be a factor at 155 pounds for as long as he decides to stick around.