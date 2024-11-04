“I’d Make Him Dance” – Manel Kape Takes Aim at Brandon Moreno’s Performance

Manel Kape would love to see Brandon Moreno stand and trade with him.

Returning to the Octagon on Saturday night in Edmonton, ‘The Assassin Baby’ delivered a lights-out performance against Amir Albazi in the evening’s main event, securing a decisive unanimous decision and cementing his status as one of the flyweight division’s top contenders.

The win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the former flyweight champion that saw him drop back-to-back split decisions against Brandon Royval and reigning titleholder Alexandre Pantoja.

Depending on how things play out in Pantoja’s next title defense against RIZIN star Kai Asakura at UFC 310 on December 7, Moreno could be the next man in line for a shot at the gold. On the other hand, Moreno may need one more win to secure another crack at the crown.

If that turns out to be the case, Kape would love to be the one to go toe-to-toe with the ex-champ and make him dance inside the Octagon.

“I would like to see Moreno stand like that in front of me, I would make him dance the chicken dance,” Kape wrote on X. “But we have to give the credits, good performance.”

Manel Kape faces a tough test against Bruno Silva on December 14

If ‘Starboy’ wants a shot at the UFC’s first Mexican-born champion, he’ll have to pass a tough test when he meets streaking standout Bruno Silva.

Coming off four-straight finishes, including a second-round TKO against Cody Durden in July, Silva will look to break into the flyweight top 10 when he meets the eighth-ranked Kape at UFC Tampa on December 14.

Kape goes into the bout having won four of his last five, though he will be looking to bounce back after suffering a unanimous decision loss against Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304 in Manchester.