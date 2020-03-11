Manager: Yoel Romero Will Be Back In 12 Weeks, Still Expects Future Title Shot

Spread the word!













Yoel Romero isn’t going anywhere, at least, when it comes to the middleweight division.

“The Soldier of God” suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Israel Adesanya in their middleweight title fight this past weekend at UFC 248. It was an underwhelming affair with both fighters doing little to engage with each other.

Many expected Romero to do a lot more given that it may have been his final middleweight title shot. UFC president Dana White particularly laid blame on the Cuban for the lackluster headliner and didn’t seem optimistic about him getting another title shot.

However, Romero’s manager Abraham Kawa believes a couple of knockouts should do the trick:

”We can label Yoel as a gatekeeper at this point, but if he knocks out three guys in devastating fashion, everyone’s going to be saying Yoel’s the best middleweight, and he needs another title shot,” Ibrahim Kawa told MMA Fighting. “If guys can’t beat Yoel, then eventually, the only guy left is Yoel.

”… He didn’t lose an opportunity where he’ll never fight for a title again. I don’t think that’s the case. I think it’s just depends on the fans. If the fans get behind Yoel and they believe Yoel deserves a shot, the UFC will give him a shot.”

Kawa adds that Romero should be ready to return to action in 12 weeks’ time. It will likely be a while until another title shot comes his way.

But then again, Romero has already spoken of competing for another 10 years.

“He’s made it very clear that this wasn’t his last shot,” Kawa added. “He’s already made it clear he’s going to be around for a while.”

