Magomed Ankalaev vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. Early Odds Released

Magomed Ankalaev opens as a clear favorite over Khalil Rountree Jr. for UFC Fight Night on July 25 in Abu Dhabi, with available lines showing Ankalaev in the -310 to -333 range and Rountree back at +250. That price points to a market view that Ankalaev is the more dependable side over five rounds, while Rountree carries the upset threat tied to his finishing power.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Khalil Rountree Jr Odds

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. is set to headline UFC Fight Night 282 on July 25, 2026, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The matchup is booked at light heavyweight and is scheduled for five rounds.

The early Cowboy Spin market has Ankalaev installed as the favorite. One listed line shows him at -310, while another has him at -333, with Rountree at +250 on the other side. In plain terms, a bettor would need to risk $310 to win $100 on Ankalaev at -310, while a $100 wager on Rountree at +250 would return $250 in profit if he pulls it off. With numbers in that band, Ankalaev is being priced as the likely winner, and Rountree is being treated as a live underdog rather than a long shot with no path.

The former champion Ankalaev has built his reputation on control, range management, and a measured pace, while the US-born Rountree is at his best when he can turn exchanges violent and force reactions. Those traits are show in the market split, with the favorite tied to consistency and the underdog tied to damage.

Magomed Ankalaev most recently lost to Alex Pereira by KO/TKO via strikes in Round 1 at UFC 320 on October 4, 2025. Before that, he beat Alex Pereira by unanimous decision over five rounds at UFC 313 on March 8, 2025, beat Aleksandar Rakic by unanimous decision at UFC 308 on October 26, 2024, and stopped Johnny Walker by KO/TKO in Round 2 on January 13, 2024.

Khalil Rountree Jr.’s latest fight was a loss to Jiri Prochazka by KO/TKO at UFC 320 on October 4, 2025. Before that, he beat Jamahal Hill by unanimous decision on June 21, 2025, lost to Alex Pereira by KO/TKO at UFC 307 on October 5, 2024, and beat Anthony Smith by KO/TKO on December 9, 2023.

For method betting, the lean starts with Russia’s Ankalaev by decision. The fight is booked for five rounds, and favorites in that range often draw support from bettors expecting them to bank minutes, mix phases, and reduce risk over time. Ankalaev by late stoppage is the next logical angle, especially if his pressure, body work, or wrestling make Rountree work at a pace he cannot hold for 25 minutes.

Ankalaev has recent wins over Pereira, Rakic, and Walker, while Rountree’s recent wins are Hill and Smith, with losses to Pereira and Prochazka. That gives Ankalaev the steadier recent résumé on paper, while Rountree still enters with proven finishing danger and a fresh top-five level win over Hill.