Why Gillian Robertson Is a Live UFC 330 Underdog Against Mackenzie Dern

Canada’s Gillian Robertson will challenge Mackenzie Dern for the UFC women’s strawweight title in the UFC 330 co-main event on Saturday, August 15, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The five-round contest puts Dern’s first championship defense against Robertson’s chance to win her first UFC belt, with the challenger entering as a live betting underdog.

“The Savage” Gillian Robertson, 31, has a clear underdog case in Saturday’s UFC 330 co-main event against women’s strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern, of the USA and Brazil. Dern remains favored to retain the title at roughly -213 to -230, while Robertson has been priced between +176 and +193 through fight week. That translates to a potential $176 to $193 profit on a $100 Robertson wager if she leaves Philadelphia with the 115-pound belt.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 13: Gillian Robertson of Canada is seen on stage during the UFC 330 press conference at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The method markets show how a patient “The Savage” performance could fit the fight. Dern by decision is listed around +155, with Robertson by decision near +320. “Fight goes the distance” sits around -146 and the over 4.5 rounds around -164 with the best offshore betting sites, signaling an expectation that the title bout could be decided over five rounds rather than through an early finish. Robertson winning a decision at +320 is a higher-risk option, but it aligns with a game plan built around repeated wrestling sequences and steady scoring.

UFC 330 Odds: Why Gillian Robertson Could Upset Mackenzie Dern for Strawweight Title

The price itself is the first reason Robertson is worth a look. Dern’s line implies she wins around two-thirds of the time, but this is a five-round fight between two fighters who do their best work on the mat. The 31-year-old challenger does not need to be favored to offer value; she only needs a better chance than the market suggests. A competitive grappling matchup makes that argument easier than it would be against a champion with a major edge in every phase.

The Canadian athlete has reached this title shot on a five-fight winning streak, beating Polyana Viana, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Luana Pinheiro, Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos. The Lemos win carries extra interest because Lemos defeated Dern by unanimous decision in 2023. MMA does not work by simple transitive logic, but Robertson’s ability to outwork and out-position Lemos across three rounds provides a useful reference point when assessing a price close to +180.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 13: (L-R) Opponents Mackenzie Dern and Gillian Robertson of Canada face off during the UFC 330 press conference at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Her wrestling activity separates her from many previous Dern opponents. According to UFC Stats, “The Savage” averages 2.76 takedowns per 15 minutes at 40 percent accuracy, compared with Dern’s 0.93 takedowns at 18 percent. Dern’s submission game is dangerous from any position, but Robertson is capable of initiating exchanges rather than waiting to react. If she can choose when the grappling begins, she has a route to win rounds with takedowns, top control and positional work.

Robertson also has seven submission wins in UFC competition and has not been submitted since an early-career loss more than eight years ago. That does not erase Dern’s threat, which remains the central reason the champion is favored as an ADCC champion, but it gives Robertson a credible path through the moments where most opponents are expected to struggle.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 13: (L-R) Opponents Mackenzie Dern and Gillian Robertson of Canada face off during the UFC 330 press conference at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Coming into UFC 330, Dern has more championship-round experience and a higher significant-strike output. She is also a former world-class jiu-jitsu competitor who can change the fight from guard or during a scramble. Those are real risks for anyone backing the challenger.

Still, Robertson at plus money offers a reasonable upset angle because her wrestling volume, current form and composure on the ground can make this a close five-round contest. The moneyline is the cleaner play for bettors who expect her to pull it off without needing to predict the exact way it happens.