Magomed Ankalaev sends warning to Alex Pereira pre-UFC 313: ‘You just signed your death certificate’

Now officially set to settle their differences at UFC 313, Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev has reignited their war of words on social media — with the Russian warning the incumbent light heavyweight that with his signature of a bout agreement, his “death certificate” has been sealed.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight kingpin and the incumbent light heavyweight gold holder, was announced as the official headliner of UFC 313 over the course of the weekend, main eventing the March 8. card in ‘Sin City’ in a title grudge with surging Russian rival, Ankalaev.

In the night’s co-headliner, former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje is set to do battle with streaking Kiwi striker, Dan Hooker over the course of five rounds — in a guaranteed barnburner between the duo.

And off the back of the announcement, Pereira reacted to the news of his return — targeting Ankalaev with a “see you soon” post on his official X account from the Intuit Dome in California during UFC 311.

Replying to Pereira, Ankalaev labelled the Sao Paulo knockout artist an alcholic, and claimed he had penned his death certificate with his signature of an agreement to share the Octagon with him.

Magomed Ankalaev sends brutal warning to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 313

“You just sign your death certificate I’m gonna punish you for ducking me and I’m gonna make you look like a guy work in a tire shop not professional fighter,” Magomed Ankalaev posted.

“@AlexPereiraUFC he go to all UFC fight to get free alcohol and get camera time on the other hand,” Magomed Ankalaev continued. “I’ve been training so hard March 8 alcohol not help you. CHMA.”

Himself most recently retaining his number one rank at the light heavyweight limit, Russian contender, Ankalaev turned in a forgettable unanimous decision win over fellow European contender, Aleksandr Rakic over the course of three rounds at UFC 308 back in October.

Competing for a vacant light heavyweight title back in 2022, Ankalaev fought to a split decision draw against former champion and common-opponent, Jan Blachowicz.