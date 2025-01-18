Official – Justin Gaethje set to fight Dan Hooker in barnburner showdown at UFC 311 in March

Former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje will make his return to action at UFC 313 on March 8. — taking on surging Kiwi striker, Dan Hooker over the course of five rounds in a co-headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gaethje, the current number three ranked lightweight contender, will make his return to action for the first time since last April, where he suffered a buzzer-beating fifth round knockout loss to Max Holloway in the pair’s symbolic BMF championship pairing.

As for Hooker, the surging number five ranked challenger improved to 3-0 in as many fights back in August, taking home a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot in Australia.

News of Justin Gaethje’s return against City Kickboxing star, Hooker at UFC 313 was officially revealed on the promotion’s broadcast at UFC 311 tonight.

As well as the return of Gaethje in a showdown against Hooker, the promotion will also host a massive light heavyweight title headliner between knockout kingpin, Alex Pereira, who looks to finally settle his differences against surging number one ranked challenger, Magomed Ankalaev.

Justin Gaethje set for five round co-headliner with Dan Hooker at UFC 311

Earlier this evening, the promotion’s official Instagram account leaked the above-mentioned duo of high-profile pairings on their official social media, before hooking the post promptly.