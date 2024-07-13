Magomed Ankalaev reveals UFC grudge fight with Alex Pereira targeted: ‘We’re waiting for contracts’

Staking his claim for the next challenge to the light heavyweight throne, Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev claims the UFC are targeting a fight between himself and the incumbent titleholder, Alex Pereira, revealing he’s just waiting for the Brazilian to ink his bout agreement.

Ankalaev, the current number two ranked light heavyweight challenger, has been vocal in his pursuit of a grudge fight with former two-division champion, Pereira since the Brazilian’s dominant title defense at UFC 303 at the end of last month.

Laying waste to the returning former champion, Jiri Prochazka – for the second time since November, no less, Sao Paulo finisher, Pereira launched a stunning second round high-kick – felling the Czech Republic star with another brutal knockout.

And receiving a slew of call outs in the immediate aftermath of his win, Pereira was warned by the above-mentioned, Ankalaev that if he shares the Octagon with him, he will most definitely be finished with strikes.

Magomed Ankalaev claims Alex Pereira title fight in the works

Providing an update on his own return to action, Ankalaev claims talks are underway with UFC brass for a title charge against Pereira – who confirmed this week how he plans to make a comeback to defend his crown in December.

“I believe that’s the next one,” Magomed Ankalaev told TMZ Sports of a fight with Alex Pereira. “It’s been a long time in the making, we’re waiting for contracts to be signed, and I think there is no way he escapes this one. I think we’re going to face each other. As of now, it’s in deep negotiations, it’s really up to Pereira to confirm it.”

“…Yes, he’s been impressive but I think it’s gonna be a relatively easy fight for me,” Magomed Ankalaev explained. “Yes, he went up in the weight class and he beat two impressive strikers, but that’s all he had to face so far. I think he didn’t have any serious grappler opponents, and he’s gonna have a hard time dealing with me.”

