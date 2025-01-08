Video – UFC Vegas 102 star Mackenzie Dern brings emotional support dog to press event

Ahead of her UFC Vegas 102 headliner, strawweight star, Mackenzie Dern turned some heads today during her media obligations, bringing a sizeable emotional support mutt with her for her engagement ahead of her rematch fight with Brazilian contender, Amanda Ribas.

Dern, the current number six ranked strawweight challenger, has been sidelined since August, where she returned to the winner’s enclosure following a two-fight losing run, landing a unanimous decision win over Loopy Godinez at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi.

And rekindling her rivalry with Brazilian grappling star, Ribas, Dern will look to avenge her first-ever professional mixed martial arts defeat, when her seven-fight run was halted in a unanimous decision loss against the flyweight and strawweight challenger.

Mackenzie Dern brings emotional support dog, Mack with her to media day

Appearing at this evening’s media day to complete her obligations, decorated grappler, Mackenzie Dern brought with her an emotional support dog named Mack — to the event — turning some heads within the media sphere.

Mackenzie Dern brought her dog to media day pic.twitter.com/uCfkXYKqW4 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) January 8, 2025

Picked to likely avenge her loss to Ribas this weekend over the course of a five round setting, Dern is “closing the gaps” in her overall mixed martial arts game since her transition from submission grappling, according to former title challenger and UFC alum, Jessica Penne.

“I was watching their [Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas] previous fight this morning, and I see a lot of improvements in both ladies, but more on Dern’s side,” Jessica Penne said during a podcast episode with Angela Hill. “Don’t get me wrong, Ribas has been looking really good in her fights. I think she’s been putting her punches and strikes together a little bit better, following up, whereas in their first fight, she kind of just hit and then moved. I see Dern coming forward a lot more in this fight. I think Dern has filled in more gaps since they fought.”