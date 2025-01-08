Video – UFC Vegas 102 star Mackenzie Dern brings emotional support dog to press event

ByRoss Markey
Video - UFC Vegas 102 star Mackenzie Dern brings emotional support dog to press event

Ahead of her UFC Vegas 102 headliner, strawweight star, Mackenzie Dern turned some heads today during her media obligations, bringing a sizeable emotional support mutt with her for her engagement ahead of her rematch fight with Brazilian contender, Amanda Ribas.

Dern, the current number six ranked strawweight challenger, has been sidelined since August, where she returned to the winner’s enclosure following a two-fight losing run, landing a unanimous decision win over Loopy Godinez at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi.

PRE Mackenzie Dern

And rekindling her rivalry with Brazilian grappling star, Ribas, Dern will look to avenge her first-ever professional mixed martial arts defeat, when her seven-fight run was halted in a unanimous decision loss against the flyweight and strawweight challenger.

READ MORE:  What a Scam: Chael Sonnen Calls Out Conor McGregor vs. Logal Paul $250M Boxing Claim
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern brings emotional support dog, Mack with her to media day

Appearing at this evening’s media day to complete her obligations, decorated grappler, Mackenzie Dern brought with her an emotional support dog named Mack — to the event — turning some heads within the media sphere.

Picked to likely avenge her loss to Ribas this weekend over the course of a five round setting, Dern is “closing the gaps” in her overall mixed martial arts game since her transition from submission grappling, according to former title challenger and UFC alum, Jessica Penne.

READ MORE:  Colby Covington Calls Khamzat Chimaev a Quitter and a Steroid Abuser: "He’s not that good."
mack dog

“I was watching their [Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas] previous fight this morning, and I see a lot of improvements in both ladies, but more on Dern’s side,” Jessica Penne said during a podcast episode with Angela Hill. “Don’t get me wrong, Ribas has been looking really good in her fights. I think she’s been putting her punches and strikes together a little bit better, following up, whereas in their first fight, she kind of just hit and then moved. I see Dern coming forward a lot more in this fight. I think Dern has filled in more gaps since they fought.”

READ MORE:  Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Islam Makhachev? All-Time UFC Great Breaks Down the Battle of Dagestan

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts