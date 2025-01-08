Ex-UFC fighter sees edge for Mackenzie Dern in Amanda Ribas rematch: ‘She’s closing the gaps’

Set to kick off the promotion’s schedule this weekend, Mackenzie Dern has been backed to avenge her first professional mixed martial arts defeat, as she gears up to take on Brazilian contender, Amanda Ribas in this weekend’s UFC Vegas 101.

Dern, the current number six ranked strawweight contender, has been sidelined since she featured at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi last summer, snapping a two-fight losing skid in a unanimous decision win over Mexican foe, Loopy Godinez.

As for Ribas, the number ten ranked flyweight and number eight rated strawweight force most recently featured in a main event outing against former two-time divisional champion, Rose Namajunas back in March, suffering a unanimous decision loss to the veteran.

Jessica Penna leaning toward UFC Vegas 101 win for Mackenzie Dern

And looking to avenge her decision loss to Ribas six years ago, Mackenzie Dern — who had boasted an unbeaten 7-0 professional record at the time of the loss, has been backed to tie their series up at one win apiece according to ex-title challenger, Jessica Penne.

Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell – USA TODAY Sports

“I was watching their [Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas] previous fight this morning, and I see a lot of improvements in both ladies, but more on Dern’s side,” Jessica Penne said during a podcast episode with Angela Hill. “Don’t get me wrong, Ribas has been looking really good in her fights. I think she’s been putting her punches and strikes together a little bit better, following up, whereas in their first fight, she kind of just hit and then moved. I see Dern coming forward a lot more in this fight. I think Dern has filled in more gaps since they fought.”

Once-touted as a potential title challenger at the strawweight limit, decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, Dern has turned in notable Octagon wins over the likes of Amanda Cooper, Randa Markos, Virna Jandiroba, Nina Nunes, Tecia Torres, and the above-mentioned Hill.