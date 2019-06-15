Bellator 222 Highlights: Lyoto Machida Pounds Chael Sonnen Into Retirement

Spread the word!













Chael Sonnen’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career has come to an end.

In the co-main event of tonight’s (Fri. June 14, 2019) Bellator 222 event from New York City’s Madison Square Garden, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida picked up a TKO win over Chael Sonnen. Machida nailed Sonnen with a knee as he came in on a takedown, and finished “The Bad Guy” on the ground for the win.

After the loss, Sonnen announced his retirement from MMA. Check out the finish to the fight here:

Bellator 222 continues to roll on. You can follow along with LowKickMMA’s live coverage of the event here. We’ll continue to bring you the best highlights of the night as the event rolls on.