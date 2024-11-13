Laura Sanko is Excited to See Jon Jones’ New Tools in The Octagon at UFC 309 – “Give A Little Wink!”

Laura Sanko is really excited by the prospect of seeing Jon Jones throw 12-to-6 elbows inside the Octagon.

When ‘Bones’ puts his undisputed heavyweight title on the line for the first time this Saturday night in Madison Square Garden, it will come 15 days removed from a new revision of the Unified Rules of MMA that now allows fighters to utilize the previously banned elbowing maneuver.

Jones, of course, suffered the first and only loss of his career against Matt Hamill after he was infamously disqualified for throwing 12-to-6 elbows while in the mount.

With them now being fair game, Jones is excited to throw a few against two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic — and Sanko can’t wait to see it either.

“How soon into the fight… we should do like a little over-under prop bet here,” Sanko said. “How soon into the fight are we gonna see the old 12-to-6 elbow?”

“I just want him to throw it, and then like… yeah, and give a little wink!” Sanko added.

Din Thomas concurred.

“Yeah, he’s got to,” Thomas added. “If he throws it, he’s gotta do like a pro wrestling gesture—like a, woo, woo, woo! Something. Wind it up and do it! Something like that.”

Jon jones has been training to use 12-to-6 elbows ‘extensively’

Speaking with Kevin Iole ahead of his return to the Octagon, ‘Bones’ made it clear that he plans to put his 12-to-6 elbows on full display and become one of the first to do so inside the world’s most famous arena.

“I’ve been training extensively on different 12-to-6 elbow attacks. It’s funny because it’s been such a big no-no move, and so you train yourself not to go there. Now, to be able to use that strike — I mean, it’s a very devastating strike. It just opens up so many more options, both on the feet and in the top position. “I’m excited to hopefully be one of the first UFC athletes to legally display it at Madison Square Garden.”



