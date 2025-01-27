Luke Rockhold urges GFL to sign Michael Bisping for trilogy grudge fight: ‘Bring his ass back’

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold has urged the GFL (Global Fight League) to pursue the signature of fellow ex-champion, Michael Bisping to a deal in order for them to settle their rivalry in the form of a trilogy rubber match in the newly-launched promotion.

Rockhold, a former undisputed middleweight champion during his tenures with the UFC and the now-defunct, Strikeforce, is set to make his return to mixed martial arts later this year, after he was drafted on the Dubai team roster — under the tutelage of coaches, Cain Velasquez, and Javier Mendez under the banner of the GFL.

Sidelined from mixed martial arts since leaving the UFC off the back of a hard-fought decision loss to former title chaser, Paulo Costa back in 2022, Rockhold has already identified a potential pair of fights he would like to chase in his debut outing with the GFL.

“I like all the matchups (in the UFC) so you never know, I’m still fighting, I still feel good, I’m still getting in the game but first things first, we’ve got (Chris) Weidman, we’ve got Gegard (Mousasi), we’ve got some fun fights (in the GFL),” Luke Rockhold told Submission Radio during a recent interview.

Luke Rockhold urges GFL to sign Michael Bisping to settle rivalry in trilogy fight

Furthermore, Santa Cruz native, Rockhold reflected on his pairing with Costa, claiming unbeaten middleweight star, Khamzat Chimaev refused to fight him in his return to action three years ago.

“Khamzat (Chimaev) turned down a fight against me, when I was supposed to come back, my first fight back before Paulo Costa, they [the UFC] tried to book that fight and he didn’t want to play,” Luke Rockhold explained.

Mandatory Credit: Phil Lambert

And despite chasing a pair of fights with fellow middleweight icons, Weidman and Mousasi, decorated veteran, Rockhold has also urged the promotion to seduce Manchester fan-favorite, Bisping to a deal to fight in the GFL next — in order for them to settle their rivalry in a trilogy rubber match.

“Maybe they [the Global Fight League] can sign (Michael) Bisping too, bring his ass back,” Luke Rockhold concluded.

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

