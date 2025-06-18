Jiri Prochazka reveals his schooling forced him to turn down UFC 317 title fight with Magomed Ankalaev

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has revealed this week how his attendance at university has forced him to switch his focus from competition to schooling — resulting in him rejecting a title fight return this month.

Earlier this year, reports detailed how Czech Republic striker, Prochazka was offered a UFC 317 return during International Fight Week at the end of this month, in a grudge fight with newly crowned champion, Magomed Ankalaev.

Rejecting the pairing, Prochazka — who is currently studying Security and Strategic Studies at Masaryk University in his home country, revealed this week how his school work has taken over priority when it comes to his fighting career.

Jiri Prochazka reveals why he turned down UFC 317 return

“What is right now the most important, the priority, is school,” Jiri Prochazka told Full Violence.” He’s (Magomed Ankalaev) a big mouth guy… this is not how the champ has to speak.”

Jiri Prochazka explains why he turned down a fight against ‘big mouth’ Magomed Ankalaev:



“What is right now the most important, the priority, is school…



He’s a big mouth guy… this is not how the champ have to speak.”



🎥 @Full_Violence #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/t5aBLn77BO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 18, 2025

And recently goaded by current champion, Ankalaev — Prochazka was urged to focus on his school work, too — by the current champion, who mocked his studies in further education. Goading the former Rizin FF champion as a “nerd” to boot, Prochazka warned Ankalaev that his “next homework” would be a showdown opposite him for the belt.

Sidelined since the beginning of this year, Prochazka turned in an impressive third round knockout win over fellow former gold holder, Jamahal Hill in their grudge at UFC 311.

Expected to figure into the promotional brass’ plans when it comes to the light heavyweight title picture, Prochazka may have to lay in wait, however.

According to former-foe, Alex Pereira, he has entered training camp this month for an imminent return action, as he seeks an immediate championship rematch with the above-menitoned Russian force, Ankalaev.