Luke Rockhold Ready To School ‘Sloppy’ UFC Light Heavyweight Stars

Luke Rockhold is ready to make his move to the UFC light heavyweight division after having a successful run at middleweight. The former UFC middleweight champion had a good run in the division but now thinks it’s a good time to move up in weight.

This comes off the fact that Daniel Cormier moved from light heavyweight to heavyweight to close out his career. This is something that should be noted considering Cormier and Rockhold are training partners at AKA. A rule at that gym is to avoid fighting each other when it really counts. And if someone does want to see them fight, then just go to the gym and see them spar.

This was something that Cormier and former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez made known. It’s also the reason that once Cormier came over from Strikeforce where he was a heavyweight, he dropped down to light heavyweight in the UFC.

For Rockhold, who was supposed to fight Chris Weidman at UFC 230 in November but had to pull out, it’s time to make a change. He opened up on this mindset during a recent interview which he put his focus on Anthony Smith. This is something that could lead to a fight between the two stars.

It’s Time

“Anthony Smith, yeah. I mean, what, (Thiago) Santos came up just recently too. These guys, I’m just not impressed,” Rockhold told Submission Radio (H/T to MMAMania). “They’re a little sloppy in so many ways and I see openings and I’m ready to move up.

“I mean, the rest of the division, there’s a couple of good guys up there, but I don’t see much. I’m ready to come up and I’m ready to shut it down. [Smith] looked like shit. He didn’t look good in his last fight. I’m not gonna say… he looked like a bum, truthfully.”

