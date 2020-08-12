Luke Rockhold believes there’s a good chance we’ll see a new middleweight champion next month in Paulo Costa.

Costa takes on Israel Adesanya in a highly-anticipated middleweight title grudge match set to headline UFC 253. Although the initial date was September 19, there are now plans to move it back a week for September 26.

It’s a unique title fight taking place between two undefeated fighters and while Adesanya is the betting favorite, Rockhold believes Costa has more than enough in his game to dethrone the current middleweight king.

“I think he could easily do that,” Rockhold told Submission Radio of Costa defeating Adesanya. “You have the bull and you have the matador, and Israel needs to use his length to get the f*ck away.

“That dude, Paulo Costa, he just comes forward, comes forward with everything he’s got.”

Rockhold Not Underestimating Adesanya’s Chances Against Costa

That said, Adesanya is still the champion and coming off wins over Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero.

Boasting some of the best footwork and distance management in the sport today, if anyone can defeat Costa, it is him.

“But Adesanya, he moves real well, he evades well and he tags well,” Rockhold added. “So, you never know. Everybody can be hurt.”

Rockhold, meanwhile, is targeting a return to the division and a few wins could see him get right back into the middleweight title picture.

Do you agree with Rockhold’s assessment of the fight?