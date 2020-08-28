Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is hoping to face top contender Darren Till at the O2 Arena in London for his return fight. Rockhold temporarily walked away from the sport after suffering a knockout loss against Jan Blachowicz in his light-heavyweight debut. A couple of weeks ago the 38-year-old revealed he had quickly become bored with retirement and was going to return to fighting.

Till seems to be Rockhold’s preferred opponent. Speaking to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub on the latest episode of Food Truck Diaries, he said.

“I like the Till fight. Till would be a fun fight, it would be fun to do in the O2 arena… I don’t know how I feel fighting with no fans. It takes all that steam out, all the wind out of your sails. I like making history, I like going out there, the cream rises to the top when you put all the pressure on. It’s the pressure, it is the obstacle of fighting that is why I love it.”

If for some reason Rockhold is unable to get a fight against Till he is open to fighting Jack Hermansson. He is also desperate to run it back with Chris Weidman who he previously beat by TKO to capture the middleweight title back in 2015.

“I like Jack Hermansson, kid has done well for himself. Chris Weidman is always opening his mouth, I would love to shut his mouth,” Rockhold said. “He is always talking post-fight as if he beat me or would beat me and never really shut up about it. There is nothing worse than a guy than once you beat them and they just keep running their mouth. I wouldn’t mind closing that door.”

Who do you think former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold should face in his first fight back?