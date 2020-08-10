Luke Rockhold is not done fighting yet.

The former UFC middleweight champion last competed in July last year when he was brutally knocked out by Jan Blachowicz.

Many felt it was time for him to call it a day afterwards and that seemed to be the case after he claimed in October that it was very possible he didn’t fight again.

Those plans have changed now as he told ESPN he plans on resuming his fighting career.

“Because I felt like it,” he replied when asked why he had a change of heart.

Rockhold Hopes To Compete Before 2020

The 35-year-old is currently recovering from an earlier surgery this year where he repaired a torn labrum and rotator cuff. However, with a month left of rehab, he is hopeful he competes before the end of the year.

And he recently hinted at a rematch with Chris Weidman following the latter’s win over Omari Akhmedov at UFC Vegas 6 this past weekend.

Rockhold notably defeated Weidman to become middleweight champion in 2015. The pair were scheduled to face each other in a rematch in 2018 only for Rockhold to pull out through injury.

Maybe we will see the rematch nearly five years in the making.

What do you make of this news? And do you think a rematch with Weidman is what makes sense?