Next Gen prospect Luke Riley blasts Karol Kutyła with first-round TKO – Cage Warriors 146 Highlights

Next Gen star Luke Riley continued his undefeated run at Cage Warriors 146. The teammate of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann scored a clinical round 1 finish over Karol Kutyła in the featured preliminary bout of the night.

Riley invested in the body early, landing jabs and hooks as he pressured his opponent around the cage. Kutyla was able to sneak in a flush high kick that may have taken the scouser by surprise. But when Riley decided to go for the KO, he could not miss. A clean hook sent Kutyla to the canvas, and a flurry of follow-up shots quickly finished the fight.

Riley could be seen celebrating with his Next Gen teammates in the aftermath, riding around on the shoulders of the enigmatic Paddy Pimblett.

Check out the highlights of Luke Riley’s first-round TKO finish below: