Samuel Bark crumples Manny Akpan brutal knees – Cage Warriors 146 Highlights

In an electric matchup hidden in the prelims of Cage Warriors 146, two future superstars faced off, as Samuel Bark picked up an emphatic victory over an extremely dangerous opponent.

Akpan would start the first round strong, taking Bark to the ground and controlling with smothering top pressure. ‘Black Death’ would ride out much of the first round on top, threatening with rear naked choke attempts in a few scrambles. However, in the final minute of the fight, Bark turned the tables, reversing Akpan, and began to lay heavy ground and pound on his opponent.

A close round, but you’d likely have to give it to Samuel Bark based on damage.

Round 2 started with a flurry of strikes from both men. Akpan attempting several of his now iconic spinning attempts, whilst Bark stayed true to his muay thai roots, landing some thudding leg kicks. However, before either man could begin to pull ahead, the fight would once again hit the mat. Bark was quick to take control, landing some heavy shots. From this point on, Bark was relentless, pouring strikes down upon Akpan, even as the fight went back to the feet. Akpan eventually wilted, forcing the referee to step in.

Check out the highlights from Samuel Bark’s highlight reel finish below: