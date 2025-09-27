Michelle Montague Stays Undefeated with Dominant Win Against Luana Carolina – UFC Perth Highlights

Michelle Montague moved to 7-0, delivering a dominant performance against Luana Carolina at UFC Perth.

Montague largely dominated the opening round on the mat, though it was Carolina who landed the most significant strike of the stanza, busting Montague open with a slicing elbow from the bottom. That quickly got the blood flowing, but Montague was undeterred, maintaining control through the remainder of the first.

Carolina landed a massive counter right to kickstart the second, dropping Montague. As Carolina moved in, seemingly looking for a guillotine, Montague put Carolina on her back and took control of the fight. Moments later, Carolina connected with an illegal up kick that brought a pause to the contest.

The referee immediately deducted a point from Carolina, and the contest was quickly restarted with both fighters on their feet. Montague wasted no time getting the fight back to the canvas, where she’d control the action through the remainder of the round.

The third round brought more of the same, with Carolina landing a couple of solid shots before getting taken down and pinned to the mat for nearly the entire round. Montague attempted to finish things in the waning seconds of the fight via rear-naked choke, but was unable to cinch her arm under Carolina’s chin before the clock ran out.

Official Result: Michelle Montague def. Luana Carolina via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-25, 30-26).

