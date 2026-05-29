Road To UFC: Season 5 Opening Round Day 2 – Full Results And Highlights

Road To UFC Season 5 returns with another slate of tournament action, as rising MMA prospects from across the Asia-Pacific region compete for a place in the semi-finals and move one step closer to earning a UFC contract.

Following an action-packed opening day at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, Day 2 takes place on Friday with the remaining first-round matchups, as strawweight and flyweight prospects battle to keep their UFC dreams alive.

The second night will be headlined by a strawweight clash between RTU Season 3 tournament winner Shi Ming and India’s first and only female UFC fighter, Puja Tomar. The bout marks Shi’s second consecutive appearance in an RTU main event.

Image: @UFC_Asia/X

Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature the Road To UFC Season 4 flyweight tournament final, as dangerous finisher Yin Shuai takes on Mongolian grappling standout Namsrai Batbayar with a UFC contract on the line.

Road To UFC: Season 5 Opening Round Day 2 Results & Scorecards (6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT)

Machi Fukuda vs. Anelya Toktogonova – Strawweight

Eros Baluyot vs. Takeru Uchida – Flyweight

Dong Huaxiang vs. BoHyun Park – Strawweight

Takaya Suzuki vs. Otgonbaatar Boldbaatar – Flyweight

Meng Bo vs. Arisa Matsuda – Strawweight

Ryoga Arimoto vs. Joseph Larcinese – Flyweight

Farida Abdueva vs. Feng Xiaocan – Strawweight

Jiniushiyue vs. Kaito Oda – Flyweight

Yin Shuai vs. Namsrai Batbayar – RTU Season 4 Flyweight Final

Shi Ming vs. Puja Tomar – UFC Strawweight Bout

(This page will be updated with live results and highlights throughout the event.)