Low Blow Controversy Drew Dober Destroys Kyle Prepolec in Round 3 – UFC Vancouver Highlights

Drew Dober secured the third round TKO over Kyle Prepolec after a low blow at UFC Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Drew Dober kicks Kyle Prepolec of Canada in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Fireworks as expected in Round 1 with both men throwing heavy leather straight out of the gates. Dober’s low kicks thudded away at the lead leg of the Canadian. The UFC veteran lead the dance for the first 5 minutes and seemed very much in control throughout.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Drew Dober punches Kyle Prepolec of Canada in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

In Round 2 the nose of Dober began to leak but it did not deter the American. The back and forth nature of the fight went on with neither man taking a lead. Dober’s left shin split and was leaking lots of blood and in the final moments of the round it was Prepolec who landed a knock down securing the second round.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (R-L) Kyle Prepolec of Canada punches Drew Dober in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Early in Round 3 Dober lands a horrible accidental low blow crippling Prepolec to the canvas. Given the brutality of the blow referee John Cooper took a point from Dober. This decision fired up Dober knowing he needs a finish for a definite win, and he crashed forward with immense pressure. He emptied the tank onto Prepolec before the referee stepped in for the stoppage.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Drew Dober punches Kyle Prepolec of Canada in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Official Result: Drew Dober def. Kyle Prepolec via TKO (Punches) at 1:16 of Round 3

