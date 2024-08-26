‘Just a few friends training in the garage’: Glover Teixeira trains Alex Pereira with a beer on hand

Ahead of his title fight return in two months time in the main event of UFC 307, Alex Pereira appears to be a joy to prepare for combat according to long-time training partner, Glover Teixeira — who admits he often trains the Brazilian while touting a beer in hand.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight gold holder, and the current undisputed light heavyweight champion, is slated to return in the headliner of UFC 307 at the beginning of October, returning to Salt Lake City, Utah for the second time in the space of a year.

Booked to headline the pay-per-view event, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira is set to take on fellow surging knockout artist, Khalil Rountree — who is fresh from a December stoppage over former title challenger, Anthony Smith last year.

UFC champion Alex Pereira went back to his old job at a tire repair shop in Brazil today pic.twitter.com/QzIXqRPK8n — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 25, 2024

Glover Teixeira breaks down Alex Pereira gameplan ahead of UFC 307

Sharing his thoughts on the matchup with Ultimate Fighter finalist, Rountree, former champion, Teixeira expects the two to share the bout on the feet for the majority of the UFC 307 main event fight.

“We prepare for everything,” Glover Teixeira told RG.org of Alex Pereira. “(Khalil) Rountree is a good fighter. We know who he is: tough kid, very good striker… It’s not much different than the other fights, to be honest, because anything can happen. So it’s pretty much the same training for Jamahal Hill or Jiri Prochazka.

Furthermore, according to Minas Gerais veteran, Teixeira, his compatriot Alex Pereira is a joy to train — with the Danbury, Connecticut team plying their trades out of a garage.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a few friends training in the garage, having fun, doing the right thing and conquering the world,” Teixeira explained. “It’s all play, man. At the end of the our lives, we’re just going to look back at the quality moments together. Sometimes, I coach with a beer in my hand.”