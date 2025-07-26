Look: BRUTAL Severe Swlling of Mohammad Yahya Stuns UFC Fans

ByTimothy Wheaton
Mohammad Yahya entered the UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi cage as the only fighter in the UFC from the United Arab Emirates, and left the cage with some of the most swelling we’ve seen in MMA history. The fight was waived off between rounds 2 and 3, after several knockdowns and some brutal swelling.

The US-born Steven Nguyen was able to earn a TKO victory at 5:00 of round 2 due to eye injury, as Mohammad Yahya was unable to continue. The featherweight Nguyen also set the record for the most knock downs in a single UFC bout with 6.

UFC veteran and PFL announcer Dan hardy echoed what many UFC fans felt, the swelling was severe enough that it is likely a broken orbital. “Looks like a fractured orbital bone! Dude is too tough for his own good!”

Mike Bohn revealed: “OFFICIAL: Steven Nguyen sets the record for most knockdowns landed in a single UFC fight with SIX vs. Mohammad Yahya. Last person to land five knockdowns in a UFC fight was Jeremy Stephens against Gilbert Melendez in September 2017, and most of those were from leg kicks.”

Many fans felt the referee, Jason Herzog, should have stopped the bout sooner. Mohammad Yahya was constantly dropped in rounds 1 and 2 but continued to sta conscious and get back to his feet. He even mounted offense throughout the rounds

