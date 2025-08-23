SuYoung You Triumphs Over Long Xiao in Epic Back-and-Forth Battle – UFC Shanghai Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
SuYoung You went to war with Long Xiao at UFC Shanghai and walked away with his third career win inside the Octagon.

After watching Uran Satybaldiev kick off the evening with an impressive submission victory over Diyar Nurgozhay, Xiao and You delivered an exciting back-and-forth battle on the feet. Through two entertaining rounds of action, neither fighter showed signs of slowing down, though it was You who appeared to land the more impactful strikes. Xiao, however, was successful in stuffing all five of You’s takedown attempts during the first 10 minutes.

With the fight potentially tied up, both fighters swung big in the third round. You was the first to draw blood, causing a cut near Xiao’s left eye. That damage proved to be the difference-maker on the scorecards despite Xiao unleashing 30+ elbows on his opponent during the final 60 seconds of their scrap.

Official Result: SuYoung You def. Long Xiao via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

