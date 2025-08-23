Uran Satybaldiev Tops Diyar Nurgozhay with Slick Ezekiel Choke – UFC Shanghai Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Uran Satybaldiev - UFC Shanghai Highlights

Uran Satybaldiev scored his first win inside the Octagon at UFC Shanghai, securing a first-round submission victory over Diyar Nurgozhay in the evening’s opening bout.

After connecting with a booming right hand that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas, Satybaldiev went to work on the mat, fishing for a kimura. Unable to lock in the hold, Satybaldiev was far from done looking for a finish.

gettyimages 2231602435 612x612 1

As Nurgozhay scrambled to try and improve his position, Satybaldiev capitalized on an opportunity to secure an Ezekiel choke, forcing Nurgozhay to tap out just before the three-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Uran Satybaldiev def. Diyar Nurgozhay via submission (Ezekial choke) at 2:45 of Round 1.

READ MORE:  Olympic Wrestling Gold Medalist Gable Steveson to Make MMA Debut at LFA 217
gettyimages 2231602323 612x612 1
gettyimages 2231603010 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Uran Satybaldiev at UFC Shanghai:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts