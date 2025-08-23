Uran Satybaldiev Tops Diyar Nurgozhay with Slick Ezekiel Choke – UFC Shanghai Highlights
Uran Satybaldiev scored his first win inside the Octagon at UFC Shanghai, securing a first-round submission victory over Diyar Nurgozhay in the evening’s opening bout.
After connecting with a booming right hand that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas, Satybaldiev went to work on the mat, fishing for a kimura. Unable to lock in the hold, Satybaldiev was far from done looking for a finish.
As Nurgozhay scrambled to try and improve his position, Satybaldiev capitalized on an opportunity to secure an Ezekiel choke, forcing Nurgozhay to tap out just before the three-minute mark of the opening round.
Official Result: Uran Satybaldiev def. Diyar Nurgozhay via submission (Ezekial choke) at 2:45 of Round 1.