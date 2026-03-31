Fan Favorite Loma Lookboonmee Set for Strawweight Clash with Jaqueline Amorim at UFC Macau

Fan favorite Suphisara “Loma Lookboonmee” Konlak is set for a key strawweight showcase against Jaqueline “Jacque” Amorim at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo on May 30, 2026, at Galaxy Arena in Macau, China. The bout joins an Asia-focused card that marks the UFC’s fifth visit to Macau and the first in the city since the promotion agreed a multi-event partnership with Galaxy Macau running from 2026 to 2029.

The matchup takes place on a UFC Fight Night headlined by Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, part of a three-day Fight Night weekend at Galaxy Arena from May 28–30. The venue is Macau’s largest indoor arena and is positioned as a central launchpad for the UFC’s renewed push into the Asian market.

For Loma, competing in Macau offers a short trip from Thailand and a chance to perform in front of a regional crowd that has watched her rise from Muay Thai champion to established UFC strawweight. For Amorim, it is another opportunity to build momentum on an international stage as part of a card loaded with talent from across Asia and Latin America.

Loma Lookboonmee

Loma enters the contest with a 10-4 professional MMA record and a 7-3 slate inside the UFC, competing at 115 pounds in the women’s strawweight division. Born on January 18, 1996, and fighting out of Buriram, Thailand, she represents Tiger Muay Thai and is recognized as Thailand’s first UFC fighter and a multi-time Muay Thai world champion.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Loma Lookboonmee of Thailand kicks Alexia Thainara of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on September 28, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Her game leans on sharp elbows, kicks, and clinch work backed by improved wrestling and control over three rounds. Notable UFC victories include decision wins over Jinh Yu Frey, Denise Gomes, and Sam Hughes, results that helped cement her as a reliable presence in the strawweight pack even without a current ranking number beside her name.

Jaqueline Amorim

Amorim brings a 10-2 professional record into Macau with a 4-2 run under the UFC banner at strawweight. Born June 24, 1995, in Manaus, Brazil, she trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, after establishing herself on the regional scene as an LFA champion before joining the UFC roster.

Her background is rooted in high-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and her MMA results reflect that focus: she has collected multiple first-round submission wins in the UFC, including armbars over Vanessa Demopoulos and Cory McKenna, along with a late TKO of Montserrat Conejo Ruiz. She has also earned a Performance of the Night bonus, underlining her finishing ability and knack for quick momentum swings on the mat.

With both women sitting just outside the official strawweight rankings, a win in Macau could set up a ranked opponent later in 2026 and push the winner into the wider title conversation at 115 pounds. For the Asian market, it is a timely showcase: Thailand’s first UFC fighter sharing the card with a high-level Brazilian grappler in front of a live crowd at Galaxy Arena on a night built to introduce more fans in the region to the strawweight division.