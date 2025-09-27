Alexia Thainara Grinds Out Big Win Over Loma Lookboonme – UFC Perth Highlights

Alexia Thainara scored an impressive win in her second promotional appearance at UFC Perth, defeating 14th-ranked strawweight contender Loma Lookboonme.

Lookboonme looked to put her Muay Thai skills to work against the streaking Brazilian. After failing in her first takedown attempt, Thainara managed to get her opponent’s back to the mat with just under a minute left in the first, immediately moving into full mount and raining down hellbows through the remainder of the opening round.

In the second stanza, Thainara picked up right where she left off, securing an early takedown and looking to punish Lookboonme. It didn’t take long for Lookboonme to work her way back up, but Thainara was quick to return her to the canvas, settling into half guard.

Lookboonme attempted to flip the script in the third, momentarily taking Thainara’s back, but it didn’t take long for Thaiara to reverse position, pinning Lookboonme against the fence and dragging her back down. Lookboonme scrambled her way up with 15 seconds left in the fight, but was unable to find the Hail Mary finish, sending us to the scorecards.

Official Result: Alexia Thainara def. Loma Lookboonme via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Loma Lookboonme vs. Alexia Thainara at UFC Perth: