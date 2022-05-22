After the win of his career at Bellator 281, Logan Storley now finds himself on top of the MMA world after a hellacious climb, defeating Michael Page for the interim welterweight championship.

However, ‘Storm’ wasn’t too fond of the comments by Bellator President Scott Coker and Michael ‘Venom’ Page after the decision. Feeling like excuses were being made on why Page didn’t get his hand raised after the fight was over.

On The MMA Hour, Page ridiculed Storley’s game plan and accused him of basically playing things safe.

Storley would respond with some venom of his own, telling MMA Fighting: “I think he’s a great dude, and he’s a hell of a fighter, and I respect the hell out of ‘MVP,’ but at the end of the day, you couldn’t stop a takedown.”

Logan Storley Talks Bellator 281 and Reacts to Scott Coker’s and Michael Page’s ‘Excuses’

“You couldn’t stop anything I was doing on top. You couldn’t get away from me. Anyone that has a problem with that, I don’t know what to tell you,” Storley continued.

“I stood up with you for probably 10 or 11 minutes of the fight — why didn’t you drop me? Why didn’t you hurt me? I gave you all the time in the fourth round. We were both tired — why didn’t you knock me out? All he said before the fight was, ‘It only takes one second.’ Why didn’t you do that? That’s my question. If you’re so good, why didn’t you knock me out in that one second that it took?”

‘Storm’ would complement the Englishman on his skill and agility in the standup situation, but Page really failed to provide any fight-ending sequence or combo of significant note.

Logan Storley (14-1, 9-1 Bellator) is the new interim welterweight champion after his dominant victory, and the real story behind the fight is his grappling prowess. A four-time All-American and D-1 wrestler from the University of Minnesota, it’s very easy to see why Storley’s grappling is just so dominant.

Logan Storley Addresses the ‘Excuses’

‘Storm’ wasn’t done addressing his new rival, though, as he’d also say: “You can’t sit here after the fight and come up with all these excuses. I stood on the feet with you for eight to 10 minutes, and you couldn’t hurt me. If you’re the world’s best striker and you’re so dangerous, and it only takes a split second, well, you didn’t find it.”

“I just think it’s kind of arrogant,” Logan Storley continued. “I really respect him. I think he’s a great dude, but guess what? I don’t have the 20 years of boxing like I do in wrestling, and I understand that. It’s funny when I hear fighters say, ‘If I fix one thing, I’ll beat this guy.’ Well, I wish you the best of luck with that.”

As far as Scott Coker is concerned, he made it public that he had scored the fight for Page. Basically mocking his new interim welterweight champion for winning the fight via his grappling. Saying that, Storley’s grappling-heavy approach is “just laying on somebody.”

“I mean, to each his own,” Logan Storley would respond. “I think Scott scored it 48-47 Page, but which two rounds are you giving me? If you’re going to give me two rounds, why not give me the other two? You’re just guessing at this point. I respect Scott, me and him have a good relationship, but you can’t just pick and choose rounds that, ‘Oh, MVP won this.’ One, two, three, and five was clearly me, so which rounds are you giving me?

