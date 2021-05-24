Logan Paul is determined to compete in MMA at least once.

The YouTuber turned boxer is currently preparing for a mega-money bout with fight legend, Floyd Mayweather. Paul and ‘Money’ will square off on a Showtime pay-per-view event set for June 6.

Paul has been focused on boxing for some time now, but many believe he could find more success in MMA due to his high school wrestling credentials. The 26-year-old was one of the best wrestlers in the state of Ohio at 182lbs during his senior year, placing fifth in the final tournament of the year.

The internet celebrity has one eye on MMA and is determined to enter the cage at least once before calling it a day.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Paul told Showtime Sports’ Mauro Ranallo when asked if he would ever take an MMA fight. “I actually think I’d probably be better at MMA because of my wrestling background. I will say it’s a tough sport. It’s harder than boxing. MMA fighters are legitimate, all around, 360-degree fighters. I’ve had some knee issues on both knees and it’s rough on the body.

“But I can’t not do at least one MMA fight before I die, at least one. If I win, I’d probably do another.”

First things first, Paul has to fight one of the greatest boxers of all time.

“Anything can happen,” Paul said. “Mentally, I prepare for the best and I prepare for the worst. For those people telling me that it’s impossible, you’d be lying if you said there wasn’t a chance that I could beat him.

“So yeah, I think I’m going to go in there and decapitate him in the first round. If it doesn’t happen, we’ll go for the second and then the third, and the fourth, who knows it could go the distance but it’s going to be a f*cking show regardless.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you want to see Logan Paul cross over into MMA?