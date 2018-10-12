Artem Lobov Reacts To Losing Fight With Khabib’s Teammate

Artem Lobov is not happy about his fight with Zubaira Tukhugov getting called off.

It remains unclear whether or not “The Russian Hammer” will remain on the card with another opponent. The news broke earlier this morning that Tukhugov was removed from the fight upon speculation that he’d be fired from the UFC soon. Lobov took to Twitter to protest the fight’s cancellation:

“Dana dont let Tukhugov escape his punishment, put him back in!”

Over the past weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) all hell broke loose after UFC 229. Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor to retain his lightweight title. “The Eagle” submitted McGregor in the fourth round via neck crank. After the fight was over, a brawl between both teams erupted.

McGregor cornerman, Dillon Danis, began shouting insults at Khabib. This provoked the champion to jump the cage and attack Danis. While they brawled outside the cage, a few of Khabib’s teammates came into the Octagon and attacked McGregor. The Irishman took a few shots to the back of the head.

One of the men attacking McGregor was Tukhugov. With all the pent up emotion surrounding Khabib vs. McGregor, Lobov was scheduled to fight Tukhugov at a later date. However, due to the aftermath of UFC 229 that will no loner be happening. Punishments for those involved have yet to be handed out.