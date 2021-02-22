UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis appears to have a big fan in popular rapper Lil Wayne.

‘The Black Beast’ headlined UFC Vegas 19 alongside Curtis Blaydes this past weekend.

It was ‘Razor’ who started the fight the better and he clearly took the first round.

In round two Lewis found more success and ultimately ended the fight. Blaydes ducked in for a takedown and was caught by a picture-perfect uppercut. He collapsed statuesque to the mat before Lewis followed up with two huge, unnecessary shots before Herb Dean was able to wave off the fight.

Lil Wanye immediatley took to social media to react to the epic KO of the Year contender.

“Fkn Black Beast!!!!!! Dat man said dats herb dean fault Man slime is still unconscious as I write dis!!! Bruh I been tellin y’all bout D Lewis since bak bak! Mannnnnn Dana I told u I gotta see dat man live bruh!!!”

Fkn Black Beast!!!!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 21, 2021

Dat man said dats herb dean fault!🤦🏽‍♂️😂😂😂😂

Man slime is still unconscious as I write dis!!! Bruh I been tellin y'all bout D Lewis since bak bak! Mannnnnn Dana I told u I gotta see dat man live bruh!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 21, 2021

Unfortunately for Lil Wayne and all other fight fans the UFC is currently holding their American events behind closed doors.

Hopefully, live audiences will be back in time for the next Lewis fight. If Lewis gets his way that fight will be against MMA legend Alistair Overeem.

“I want Overeem next,” Lewis said at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “I’m already greased and oiled up for him, so we ready.

Overeem is currently healing up after losing to Alexander Volkov earlier this month.

Once he’s cleared Lewis wants to finally square off with ‘The Demolition Man’.

“Soon as possible. As soon as he passes his concussion protocol, whatever, his suspension, whatever he got. I don’t care [about his loss]. He’s had a couple of losses in a row. It’d be cool just to fight him, because he’s a so-called legend. So it’d be cool to fight somebody like that. And also, he’s been talking trash. He’s been saying his teammate, Curtis, could handle this lightweight. We’ve been trying to fight him for years, and he turned down the fight four times already.”

Lewis expects Overeem will be up for fighting him.

“He might take it,” Lewis added. “He’s been hit in the head a few times, so he might forget all about what happened tonight. So he’ll probably take it.

“… He’s from Netherlands, so you never know. Them guys out there, they stay high.”

Do you think Lil Wayne and all other Derrick Lewis fans will get to see him fight Alistair Overeem next?